







Jan. 5, 2021:



Collin County launched a vaccine wait list today for Collin County residents who meet Texas Department of State Health Services Phase 1A and 1B categories for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The online form will take requests in the order received, let the registrant know where they are in line for the vaccine, then notify them when vaccines become available from the county's health department and schedule appointments.

As of this morning, the county has yet to receive any new shipments of vaccine from DSHS. The county receives short notice on vaccine shipments and will post vaccine availability on this website. By Monday, all available vaccine doses had been administered or scheduled for people in Phase 1A and 1B categories.

Collin County Health Care Services received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, or about 6 percent of the 17,000-plus doses initially shipped to 23 pharmacies, hospitals, and health care providers across the county.

Due to the limited volume of vaccines available to Collin County, individuals are encouraged to contact their primary health care provider and their local pharmacy to inquire about additional vaccine availability. Please note that most private health care providers (pharmacies, hospitals, physicians) maintain their own vaccine wait lists separate from the Collin County Health Care Services wait list.



Dec. 31, 2020:



All available COVID-19 vaccine doses have been allocated for people in categories 1A and 1B. Collin County received only 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses earlier this week. However, as more shipments arrive, the county's health department will continue to schedule vaccinations for individuals in groups 1A and 1B.



This webpage will be updated to include a link to an online registration page for vaccine as soon as it becomes available.



Collin County encourages you to continue to check the DSHS website for COVID-19 vaccine distribution points throughout the county. The DSHS COVID-19 vaccination plan is focused on distributing the vaccine through doctor offices, pharmacies, and other health providers in neighborhoods.



Please check back to this page for updates and announcements as they become available.



Vaccine Procedures & Information



We want Collin County citizens to be as informed as possible when making decisions about the health and well being for themselves and their loved ones.

Find in-depth information about the types of vaccines .



. Learn more about the Texas Department of State Health Services' (DSHS) allocation and distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine.

for the COVID-19 vaccine. Definitions for individuals who are categorized into groups 1A and 1B.



who are categorized into groups 1A and 1B. At this time, Collin County Health Care Services is administering only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Only individuals who meet the previous 1A and 1B criteria and are at least 18 years old will be able to receive the vaccine as we get it. Additionally, if a pregnant woman wishes to be vaccinated, she will need to bring a note from her doctor to the appointment stating that she may be vaccinated.

who are unable to secure a COVID-19 vaccination through Collin County's Health Department, the following options are as available: